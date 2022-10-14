ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Senior citizens who receive social security will be receiving a raise in 2023.

The Social Security Administration announced the 2023 Cost-of-Living (COLA) adjustment on Thursday, which will be 8.7%, the highest in 40 years.

The adjustment is calculated so that seniors on a fixed income don’t lose their purchasing power as inflation continues to rise.

Mark Schewndau, who depends on social security each month, says he has been doing everything he can to save money.

“For a lot of seniors and elderly you know they want to make sure they are taken care of in their older age you that’s what this is all about,” he said. “As to what the COLA thing does for individual seniors I think it will depend on how much they put away and what their lifestyle is.”

Economist Tammy Batson, with Northern Illinois University, said as inflation continues, its best to reassess spending habits.

“Will it be enough? Not if we have 8% more inflation by next year, we won’t. It won’t feel enough. You’ll have just enough to keep chasing higher prices,” she said.

Batson said the best defense against inflation is to invest in government bonds instead of cash.

“I know there is a lot of seniors that are concerned,” she said. “They’re struggling, just like the very young that are working towards the minimum wage. It’s both ends of the spectrum.”

The U.S. Labor Department reported that prices in the last 12 months have risen 8.2%.