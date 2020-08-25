Software glitch triggers false Flash Flood Warnings for Winnebago, Ogle, DeKalb, and Boone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Weather Service says the test of new software caused a weather alert to be issued in error Tuesday afternoon.
The Flash Flood Warning triggered automatic alert systems across the region around 3:30 p.m.
“Please disregard this warning. There is no warning in effect and no flooding threat at this time,” the NWS said in a follow up statement.
