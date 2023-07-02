(WTVO) — Firework-related injuries are common around the Fourth of July.

Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois, but even the legal ones are risky. About a quarter of all emergency room visits are due to legal fireworks in the state.

Items like “Sparklers” can be dangerous if they are given to children who are too young to handle them, or if they are lit in a way that they should not be. They can cause a larger fire, which can be potentially harmful.

“Never light a firework in your hand,” said Dr. Ben Kemp, emergency department physician at OSF Healthcare. “Obviously, that can explode unexpectedly, quickly, and you can get blast injuries to the hand, or burns to the hand that an be very harmful. And also, burns to clothing. Clothing lights on fire, and then you get burns to other areas. Facial injuries too, so, a firework goes off in someone’s face, you can get injuries to the eye and the face that can be rather harmful, is something that we have to deal with.”

Residents should always have a hose or bucket of water nearby when using “Sparklers” or other legal fireworks. They should make sure to light them in an open area, as well as keep children at a distance.