SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several Illinois Democrats are sending bills through the Capitol to change the way that voting works across the state.

They are pushing for “Ranked Choice Voting.”

Ranked choice allows people to not only vote for their first choice, but their second, third and so on.

The three bills all take different approaches. One would switch statewide elections to the new system, while another would give local governments the choice to switch.

“What I am attempting to do is give, mostly getting towns, villages, cities the ability to undertake our rank choice voting, so we can see what this looks like for our future,” said State Representative Kim Buckner.

Maine and Alaska are the only states that have ranked choice voting. Sixty cities across the country allow it as well.