SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over one million people in Illinois have diabetes.

Many rely on insulin to keep the disease under control, but a large number of them cannot afford it because of the cost.

Lawmakers in Springfield are now looking to lower the cost to $35 for a 30-day supply.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law in 2020 that caped the cost of insulin to $100 for a 30-day supply. However, that only applied to people with state-regulated insurance.

The latest proposal in the Senate would expand that to include all insurance companies and would lower insulin costs to $35 per month.

One woman who relies on insulin said that this will help people who are struggling financially, but one organization opposes the plan.

“Somebody who can’t afford insulin will feel sorry for him, because it’s a lifesaving medication,” said insulin user Judy Johnson. “And, like I said, a lot of people don’t like to poke themselves, but once you do it, you get used to it.”

There has also been efforts at the federal level to reduce insulin costs. Congress passed the “Inflation Reduction Act” last year, which caps insulin at $35 dollars a month for Medicare recipients.