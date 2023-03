ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over a million Illinois residents are getting a second Facebook settlement payment.

Facebook began sending out the additional $30 payments to users last week who successfully cashed their initial payment of $397 last year.

It stems from the landmark biometric privacy settlement case.

The additional payment is coming from the $43 million left over after 100,000 Illinois residents filed a claim but did not cash their first check. Those checks had a void date of August.