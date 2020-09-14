Some local nurses join union’s strike as negotiations break down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 800 nurses at Chicago’s University of Illinois Hospital continue their strike after contract negotiations break down.
The walk-out began over the weekend. Our crew was there outside Swedish American Hospital in Rockford on Monday.
Service Employees International Union members were picketing in a show of support. Chicago nurses’ demands include more personal protective equipment and a limit on how many patients a single nurse treats at any one time.
About 1,300 nurses were supposed to take part in the strike but a Cook County judge ruled the nurses who work in critical care units could not participate because it would endanger patients’ safety.
