Some local nurses join union’s strike as negotiations break down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 800 nurses at Chicago’s University of Illinois Hospital continue their strike after contract negotiations break down.

The walk-out began over the weekend. Our crew was there outside Swedish American Hospital in Rockford on Monday.

Service Employees International Union members were picketing in a show of support. Chicago nurses’ demands include more personal protective equipment and a limit on how many patients a single nurse treats at any one time.

About 1,300 nurses were supposed to take part in the strike but a Cook County judge ruled the nurses who work in critical care units could not participate because it would endanger patients’ safety.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

