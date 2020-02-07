Some local users consider newly legal marijuana as alternative to opioids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The marijuana market in Rockford is expanding. MapleGlen Care Center, 4777 Stenstrom Road, opened Friday at noon for recreational users.

People forming a line an hour before Mapleglen opened on Friday

While many were excited to try marijuana for the first time, resident Robert Zais said he hopes it will help his health issues.

“See, maybe [it can help me] get off the opiates I take. I had four spine surgeries, three on the neck and one in the lower back. I’ve had my share under the knife,” Zais explained.

On Thursday, Mayor Tom McNamara said that a third dispensary is in the works but no word on where or when that could be.

Also, a new rule change will allow local dispensaries to stay open a little longer to assist medical patients. Dispensaries are already allowed to stay open until 10 p.m. for recreational users.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced they will now let medical sales to continue until the same time.

