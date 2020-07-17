Some Rockford restaurateurs credit food trucks for saving their business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurants have been open for over a month now, but people have found safe ways to eat out during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic by frequenting food trucks.

Local food truck operators say events like the Rockford City Market put them center stage, and similar events are growing in popularity.

“I thought it was going to be a dead season,” said Christie Grillo, the co-owner of J&C Old Fashioned Ice Cream. “I really didn’t think we were going to have anything. But now, here we are. And it’s getting better all the time. It’s really starting to pick up. I’m surprised!”

Grillo and her husband operate the ice cream truck, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she says it has been a busy year.

“I can’t believe how much is out there right now. I think I’m busier this year than I was last year,” she said.

Grillo says there are more events for trucks than ever before. New this year is a food truck night at Forest Plaza on Thursdays.

“We sold a lot of root beer floats. A lot. I couldn’t believe how fast they were flying out the window,” she said.

Stephanie Serrano, from Olivo Taco, says she’s glad the restaurant has a food truck to supplement the business, especially because they couldn’t have indoor dining at their recently opened brick-and-mortar location, at 330 College Ave.

“All businesses, including the restaurant [business], have been affected. So, having the food trucks has helped the restaurant, for us, in the meantime. We’re hoping, once everything opens back up, we can get back into the same rhythm we started off with. But, as of now, it’s helped a lot,” Serrano said.

Grillo added that food trucks are ideal for people who want to dine out while following social distancing guidelines.

“You take your stuff and you can walk with your family, or go sit at a picnic table. You can go anywhere you want,” she said.

The J&C Old Fashioned Ice Cream truck will be at Sunstrand Park in Belvidere on Saturday for drive-in movie night.

