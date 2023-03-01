ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department shared a warning for certain households on Wednesday.

Several wells have higher than advised levels of so called “forever chemicals.”

The health notice area includes from around the airport north to Harrison, as well as from the river to east of Sandy Hallow Golf Course.

Residents who are not hooked up to city water and have a well will need to take steps to remove PFAs from their drinking water. Certain filters can do this.

PFAs do not have a particular smell or color that is noticeable, so residents will need to test their water to find out if they have a high level.

The health department will host two community open house later this month on March 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. and March 29 from 9-11:30 a.m. A location has yet to be announced.

More information can be found on the Winnebago County Health Department’s website.