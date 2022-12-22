ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford.

Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless.

“The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into a kettle outside Schnuck’s at 6410 East State Street, in Rockford, late Wednesday afternoon. The coins, worth an estimated $1,000, will fund programs and services in Winnebago County. This gold coin donation follows just days after the first gold donation of the season. A 1945 gold Mexican peso, valued at approximately $70, was found in a red kettle last week,” the Salvation Army said in a press release Thursday.

“In these very difficult times, the gold coins are just a reminder that our community is full of generous people who care about their neighbors,” said Major Monty Wandling, Winnebago County Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign was started in 1891.