ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a suspicious death investigation on Vincent Ave last weekend.

Devon A. Pitts, 26, is accused of beating his father, Roger A. Pitts, 64, to death in their home on the 300 block of Vincent Avenue Friday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Pitts was found dead by a friend who had stopped by the Pitts’ residence around 3:30 p.m.

Pitts was found face down in a pool of blood on the living room floor, with several lacerations to his head and abrasions on both arms, according to court documents.

Police concluded Pitts’ death “resulted from exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”

A sewing machine was found next to his head, as well as a broken wooden walking stick and several broken pieces of glass nearby.

Devon Pitts had threatened to kill his father on multiple occasions, including the day before the murder, according to a witness.

His violent behavior, including allegedly beating his cousin with a bat, resulted in multiple orders of protection filed against him by friends and family, court documents show.

Pitts was arrested Monday after police tracked a phone call placed by him to a home on the 1300th block of Bond Avenue. A garbage bag containing blood-stained clothes was found inside the residence.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.