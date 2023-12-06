ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Karl Fort Jr., the son of Rockford gang leader Karl “Shortdog” Fort Sr., was arrested last week on drug trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Fort Jr., 30, faces charges of manufacturing/delivering fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis, among others.

Fort Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for armed robbery, court documents show. He was also sentenced to two years for felon in possession of a firearm in 2017 following a police chase in which officers allegedly found two handguns, heroin and cocaine in a vehicle occupied by Fort Jr.

The 30-year-old is the son of Karl “Shortdog” Fort Sr., the former leader of the Black Gangster Disciples in Rockford.

Fort Sr. was serving a drug-related sentence in a Wisconsin prison before being released in 2019, according to prison reform organization Vera. He was arrested in 1993 and ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment in 1994. A petition to reduce his sentence resulted in Fort Sr. serving 25 years.

The elder Fort now advocates for those formerly incarcerated. ““We paid our debt to society, so why do we still pay?” Fort said in 2021. “It is difficult for somebody who’s trying to get a place and trying to do the right thing, without the support system to help navigate it.”

Fort Jr. is scheduled to appear in court on December 15. He remains in custody after a petition to deny his pretrial release was granted.