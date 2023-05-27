ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Speedway is entering it’s final stretch. The family ownership is selling the famous spot at the conclusion of the season.

That means it’s the last year for annual events at the speedway, like the Miracle Mile Cruise and Car Show held Saturday.

The show allowed drivers to cruise the track at Rockford Speedway, enjoy a car show at Don Carter Lanes and participate in a burnout contest, which was won by Fredrick Livingston III.

Livingston III., says the win is in honor of his father, Fredrick Livingston III, who passed away in the Apollo Theater roof collapse on March 31st.

“All for my dad,” he said after the win. “And this was for him….I know he’s up there receiving my clouds now.”

“I’m sad that he’s not here in person, but I can feel it. He’s here with me. So it means, it means the world,” added Livingston III.

In addition to the burnout content, many took up a chance to drive around the speedway.

“The fun thing is you always wanted to do this when you was 15 and 16 years old. Now we can,” said David Palmer of Miracle Mile Rockford. “And it’s a walk down history lane. You know, the automobile was the center of the center of the community back in the fifties and sixties.”

Over 300 cars were showcased at Don Carter Lanes. All told, around two thousand spectators participated in the cruise and car show.

Event organizers are looking at how they can continue to have the cruise and show next year without the speedway.