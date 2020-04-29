Sosnowski petitions Winnebago health department for clarity when reporting COVID-19 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) is calling on the Winnebago County Health Department for clarity when reporting COVID-19 related deaths.

Sosnowski says the health department is blurring the lines between those who have actually died from the virus and people who didn’t.

Sosnowski is asking that only deaths of people who tested positive be counted as a coronavirus death.

He says the county has included people suspected of having died from the virus, but who were never tested, in their totals.

Winnebago County Health Department says 14 people have died so far.

