South Beloit 4th Grade teacher becomes Golden Apple Award winner

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — While Prairie Hill Elementary 4th grade teacher Nikki Gallentine was happy to win one of the 2020 Golden Apple Awards, she says her school principal may have given away the surprise.

“We were doing an activity where the kids were collaborating. They were reviewing for a test so the noise level was a little bit louder. And all of the sudden it just got silent. So I turned around and looked at the door and just everyone started piling in. It was overwhelming. Naturally the kids started screaming and cheering,” Gallentine remembers of the March event.

She said even though it was supposed to be a surprise, she had an idea something was up.

“My principal at the time seemed to be dressed a little fancier than he normally is,” she recalled. “So we were wondering if maybe someone in our building was going to receive a Golden Apple that day. But outside of that, I was really shocked and surprised.”

The new school year begins with both remote and in-person learners. Gallentine says the fact that the 4th grade team used a lot of technology in the classroom before COVID is a big plus.

“Having to learn all these new platforms has definitely changed us as educators in general. So there are things that I have found and platforms that I have used that I know will transfer over to my in-person learning even when this is over,” she said.

Going through the process to become a Golden Apple teacher is challenging. Gallentine says she learned a lot from it and looks forward to supporting future nominees.

“I do fully support the Golden Apple Foundation and I think what they’re doing is amazing, because I do think sometimes we all need that cheerleader to keep us going, especially in tough times,” she said. “And just that saying ‘I see you. I notice you. I support you and I believe in what you’re doing.'”

All of the Golden Apple finalists and winners will be honored at a banquet next Spring.

