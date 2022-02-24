SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit’s Boys and Girls Club celebrated a grand re-opening on Thursday.

The Dorr Road facility has undergone nearly $500,000 in renovations, including new gym floors and a new front counter.

Crews also replaced the parking lot and made mechanical improvements.

The building has also been renamed, after former Unit Director Bruce Nichols, who said it has been an honor he did not expect.

“Those are things that a common person, that tries to do the best he can with the youth, would ever have that happen to them, to have something named after them. So, I am just so very humble that people appreciated what I did over all those years,” Nichols said.

The Bruce Nichols South Beloit Boys and Girls Club serves about 700 members.