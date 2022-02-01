South Beloit collecting valentines for veterans

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline is preparing for Valentine’s Day as the calendar flips to February.

Between getting gifts for that special someone, residents should consider showing a veteran that they care. Angela’s Attic, 1020 Gardner St., sells antiques, and they will also be selling paper hearts over the next few weeks.

Customers can write a message on the heart, thanking service members for their sacrifices, for just $1. One of the organizers for the project is a veteran herself and said that little things like this can mean a lot to vets down on their luck.

“Honestly, I’m very excited,” said Mary Rosales, veteran and Angela’s Attic employee. “I know when I was away from home, this would have been a very nice thing to have– just be able to reach into a box and know somebody somewhere around the planet said ‘hey, I thought about you today,’ and that would have been important.”

All of the hearts and proceeds will be donated to Rockford’s Veteran Drop-in Center.