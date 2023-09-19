SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal government has recognized a South Beloit school.

Prairie Hill Elementary School received a “2023 National Blue Ribbon Award,” which is given every year to schools that show academic excellence.

Prairie Hill Held an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, where Principal Kevin Finnegan said that it is truly a team effort to support and educate students.

“The exciting thing about this award is that it’s not an individual award. This is a team, that’s why we talked about teamwork, this is a team award. This is our teachers, this is our professionals, our custodians, our school board who’s here today, our administrators, our secretaries, our lunch staff. It’s everybody. It’s what makes this place so warm and inviting,” Finnegan said. “We say often the sun always shines over Prairie Hill, and that’s because that’s a feeling that students have.”

Prairie Hill also won the award in 2014.

Hiawatha Elementary School in Kirkland, as well as Janesville’s Monroe Elementary School, are also Blue Ribbon Schools.