SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit High School has gone to the dogs. Just for the day though, as the Lion’s Club celebrated “Barkfest.”

It was a way for people to learn more about what the pet community has to offer, and also served as a fundraiser for the Lion’s Club. Dogs, of course, were encouraged to come. There was a dog costume contest, a parade of pooches and a blessing of the dogs.

Not only was it a good chance to see what businesses cater to residents’ four-legged friends, but also to learn about rescue groups, as shelters are starting to fill up.

“It’s important to know we have great wonderful large group rescues, but we also have great, small, local community rescues that do one dog at a time, and if you can rescue one dog, you’ve made one dogs life happier,” said organizer Michelle Becorest.

“Barkfest” started in 2019, but had to take a break due to COVID-19. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.