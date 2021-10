SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of South Beloit is without a fire chief after it’s top firefighter resigned.

Mayor Ted Rehl said that Chief Dan Zerfass left the job on Thursday night, after serving in the position for a little over a year. Zerfass wanted to move on over “personal issues.”

The mayor said that the city met with Zerfass to discuss keeping him on board, but he ultimately decided to resign.

The search for a new chief is reportedly already underway.