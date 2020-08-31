South Beloit Fire Chief retires after 33 years on the job

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A local fire chief calls it a career after more than three decades on the job.

Monday was Chief Michael Davenport’s final day with South Beloit Fire. He gave his final radio call Monday morning.

“The South Beloit Fire Department would like to wish Chief Michael Davenport, Badge Number 0307 a happy retirement after 33 years of dedicated service to the City of South Beloit and surrounding communities.”

Davenport has served as chief for the last three years. On Tuesday, Chief Dan Zerfass takes the helm of the department. He comes to South Beloit after recently retiring from the Highland Park, Illinois department.

