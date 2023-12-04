SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The South Beloit Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Anthony Cellitti passed away on December 2, the department announced on Facebook.

Cellitti, a member of South Beloit Fire since 2016, was also an EMS instructor. “The vast amount of people that he taught and connected with proves that he will truly be missed but he will never be forgotten,” the department said.

“Please keep his family in mind during these difficult times as this is a true devastation to us all.”

The East Dubuque Fire Department also mourned the loss of Cellitti on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness that we here at East Dubuque Fire bid farewell to Tony Cellitti. You were not only an Honorary Member of our department but a great friend & mentor. You touched countless lives & we will be forever grateful for what you have done for our department. You are part of the reason we have the high standard we do & because of that we are much better for having known you! Rest Easy our Brother & keep watching over all of the people who are better for knowing you.”