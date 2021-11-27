South Beloit fire leaves family without a home

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit family has been left without a home after a fire at an apartment building Friday.

The fire happened at approximately 3:49 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cheney Avenue, according to the South Beloit Fire Department. Crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from a ground level apartment upon arrival.

The South Beloit Police Department aided in evacuation, and there were no injuries. Auto aid companies from Rockton Fire and Harlem Roscoe Fire reportedly gave aid, and the fire was put out with no incidents.

The fire is under investigation, and one family has been displaced due to the blaze.