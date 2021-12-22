South Beloit first responders donate blood in “Battle of the Badges”

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit first responders went head-to-head in an effort to save lives in the city’s first “Battle of the Badges” blood drive.

Donors rolled up their sleeves on behalf of either the fire or police department. The agency with the most donations will win a trophy, and donors get to take home a t-shirt and be entered to win movie tickets and a free night stay at a hotel.

However, the real winners are patients. One blood donation could mean the difference between life or death for three people.

Police Chief Adam Truman of the South Beloit Police Department said that he was inspired to start a new tradition of giving blood.

“We’re having a little friendly competition, but the most important thing is that we’re helping to save lives,” Truman said “Honestly, this is my first time ever donating, so I will definitely continue to do it on a regular basis. It’s a great cause.”

The Battle of the Badges went on until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Beloit Fire Department.