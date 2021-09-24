South Beloit man accused of beating woman with a handgun

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Eric Vance has been arrested after he allegedly struck a woman in the head with a handgun.

According to police, a caller reported the incident over a 911 call early Thursday morning. Police responded to a home in the 500 block of St. Gardner Street and met with the injured woman. A subsequent search of the property yielded three handguns.

Vance has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery, and Possession of a Firearm without a FOID Card.