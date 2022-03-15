SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Narciso Munoz, 31, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder after he reportedly beat and then stabbed a woman.

According to South Beloit Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue at 7:25 a.m., where they found a woman who had been battered and stabbed. She was taken to the hospital, and her condition has not been announced.

Police said the suspect, Munoz, ran from the scene on foot and was captured a short time later.

He was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.