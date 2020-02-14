South Beloit man faces charges of child pornography, criminal sexual abuse

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Xavier Brooks was charged with 17 counts of child pornography and 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse on Friday.
The South Beloit Police Department says they conducted an investigation of Brooks, which led to his arrest.
He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail on unrelated charges, police say.
