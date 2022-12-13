ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Wittwer, 52, of South Beloit, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wittwer posted images of child pornography to a website on February 24th, 2015. Further, authorities said Wittwer admitted to possessing a tablet computer that contained more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.

He was sentenced Tuesday.

In addition to his sentence, Wittwer will be placed on 15 years of court-supervised release.