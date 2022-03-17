ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Wittwer, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wittwer posted images of child pornography to a website on February 24th, 2015. Further, authorities said Wittwer admitted to possessing a tablet computer that contained more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.

Wittwer faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27th, 2022.