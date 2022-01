SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for Jonathan Carter, 40, the suspect in a hit-and-run Wednesday.

According to South Beloit Police, after committing the crime at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Gardner Street, Carter ran from the scene on foot and was picked up by the driver of a black Subaru.

Photo: South Beloit Police Department

Police say Carter is also wanted on a warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 815-398-3491.