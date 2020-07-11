South Beloit marijuana dispensary officially open

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — This weekend, marijuana users will have another place to spend money in the Stateline. On Saturday, South Beloit’s Sunnyside Dispensary opened for business.

This will be the second local Sunnyside location. The first is located in Rockford at 2696 McFarland Road. City leaders expect the site to bring in more than $900,000 dollars in tax revenue each year.

The dispensary is located on Gardner Street near Highway 75 and I-90. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9.m. 7 days a week.

