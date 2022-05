SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit will soon be looking for a new mayor. Mayor Ted Rehl is retiring.

Rehl was elected in 2015 and is leaving office just short of finishing his second term. His last day on the job will be May 31st.

The City is now looking for a commissioner to serve on the City Council.

Letters of interest need to be sent in by Wednesday, May 18th.