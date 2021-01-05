South Beloit officer will not face charges for death of Rockford man

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has found no criminal wrongdoing against a South Beloit patrol officer who struck and killed 35-year-old Michael Guzman with his squad car on August 23rd.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., as Officer Sawyer Kurth, who was on patrol, was driving southbound on Blackhawk Blvd. at Whittemore St. when his squad car struck Guzman, who was walking in the road.

The officer immediately exited his vehicle and initiated life saving measures until South Beloit Fire Department E.M.T.s arrived on the scene. Guzman was pronounced dead at Javon Bea Mercy Health on Riverside Dr. in Rockford at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said the results of an investigation conducted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department showed no criminal wrongdoing on Kurth’s part.

MORE HEADLINES: