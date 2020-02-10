South Beloit Police arrest alleged child predator after tip from citizen’s group

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Kurtis Masterson was arrested after the Wisconsin-based “Worldwide Predator Hunters” alerted police that he had been allegedly trying meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, the Edgerton-based group contacted them on Friday, January 31st and provided information that Masterson was trying to arrange a meeting with whom he believed was an underage teen.

Police investigated and took Masterson into custody on Friday, February 7th.

Masterson was charged with grooming a minor for the purpose of sex, and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail where he was held on a $200,000 bond.

