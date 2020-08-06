South Beloit police arrest suspect in series of stalking incidents

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 51-year-old Frank Bilardello after he allegedly followed and attempted to lure a female victim on Monday.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, a victim told police that a man in a blue truck had been chasing her in the area of Gardner Street and S. Park Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Police say Bilardello attempted to convince the female to enter a business with him, but she drove instead to the South Beloit Fire Department and he fled the area.

Investigators say other victims came forward with similar stories, and on Wednesday, August 5th, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized two counts of Disorderly Conduct charges against Bilardello, along with Battery charges from a separate incident.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say there have been several reports of similar incidents occurring in the area, and anyone with information is asked to contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

