SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer, Martel Earl, 32, of Beloit.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of Charles Street around 4 p.m. on Friday after a citizen reported suspicious activity.

Officers arrived to find three vehicles parked in the roadway. When the occupants spotted police, they sped away, police said. One of the vehicles lost traction on the slippery road and slid into a ditch.

Two people got out of the car and one ran, police said. Officers were able to apprehend Earl and recovered several bags of crack cocaine, 60 pills of hydrocodone, cannabis, and a large amount of cash.

Earl was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, and Resisting and Officer.