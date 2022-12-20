SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Local hospitals are in desperate need of life-giving donations this time of year, and that is what inspired a friendly rivalry between first responders.

The South Beloit Fire and Police Departments face off in a “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” People rolled up their sleeves all day Tuesday at the South Beloit Fire Department on Gardner Street.

Police and firefighters partnered with the Rock River Valley Blood Center. Everyone who donated got to vote for either department. Whichever agency that earned the most votes by the end of the day got to take home a trophy.

The drive was timed, because blood donations dip around the holidays.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and give blood to the community, and most of the blood they pick up today stays in the community,” said South Beloit Fire Chief Jason Griffin. “It doesn’t go outside of the Rockford, Beloit, Wisconsin area here. It stays all regional.”

The fire department won the “Battle of the Badges.” The RRVBC collected nearly 60 units of blood. Those donations are even more important considering the weather headed towards the stateline.