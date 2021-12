SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police are investigating after a business was burglarized.

It happened early Saturday morning at a store on Prairie Hill Road. Investigators said that a man broke into and stole from an unnamed business.

Security camera images taken at the time of the incident showed the man wearing what looked to be a light colored shirt and a dark colored jacket and gloves.

Any information on the burglary should be given to the South Beloit Police, (815) 389-3491.