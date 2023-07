SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police is asking for residents’ help to find a woman that has been missing for close to a week.

Judy Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12, according to the department. She has not been seen or hear from since.

Photo: South Beloit Police Department

Any information on her whereabouts should be given to the South Beloit Police Department, (815) 389-3491. A tip can also be submitted anonymously here. Residents should reference South Beloit PD case SB23-001474.