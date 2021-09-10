South Beloit Police make arrests in prostitution sting

Taylor Kilbey, Jade McQuitter, Anastasia Mack. Photos: Winnebago County Jail

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police announced the arrest of six people on Friday, who were charged after a prostitution sting.

Taylor Kilbey, 33, of Footville, Jade McQuitter, 36, of Beloit, and Anastasia Mack, 26, of Beloit, were each charged with Prostitution.

Guillermo Medina-Navarro, of South Beloit, Jeffrey Zintl, of Marengo, and Jeffrey Ross, of South Beloit, were each charged with Solicitation of a Sexual Act. (Mugshots not available.)

Police said the sting happened on Thursday, in response to an increased level of prostitution and related criminal activity in the area.

