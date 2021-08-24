South Beloit Police searching for missing endangered woman

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for Valorie Mc Creath, 71.

According to police, Mc Creath was last seen at her home on Wednesday, August 18th. Her security cameras showed her leaving in a red 2015 Nissan Sentra with possible Illinois license plate BB60847.

Police say she has a host of medical issues and requires a large amount of prescriptions daily, and uses a walker, although both the prescriptions and the walker were found within her residence.

Anyone who has had contact with Valorie is asked to call police at 815-525-3213