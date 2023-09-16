SOUTH BELOIT, ILL. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police are asking the public for help locating a suspected burgler.

Police released photos of the suspect on their Facebook page on Thursday. The suspect allegedly used a credit card that was stolen in a recent burglary to purchase donuts and and candy.

Photo: South Beloit Police

“If anyone can identify this subject please let us know as we’d like to speak with him about it,” said police in the Facebook Post.

Photo: South Beloit Police

Information relating to the investigation can be relayed to South Beloit Police by calling 815-389-3491 or online at p3tips.com.

Police ask to reference South Beloit PD case SB23-001817.