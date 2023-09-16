SOUTH BELOIT, ILL. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police are asking the public for help locating a suspected burgler.
Police released photos of the suspect on their Facebook page on Thursday. The suspect allegedly used a credit card that was stolen in a recent burglary to purchase donuts and and candy.
“If anyone can identify this subject please let us know as we’d like to speak with him about it,” said police in the Facebook Post.
Information relating to the investigation can be relayed to South Beloit Police by calling 815-389-3491 or online at p3tips.com.
Police ask to reference South Beloit PD case SB23-001817.