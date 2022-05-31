SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of South Beloit has a new fire chief, for now.

The city has come to an agreement with the City of Beloit on a stop gap measure. Jason Griffin will take over the role on a part-time basis under the deal. He is currently a deputy chief with the City of Beloit Fire Department. He will remain at that job.

Griffin will use down time and days off to work with South Beloit. The city will search for a permanent fire chief during that time. South Beloit has been without a top fire fighter since November of 2021.

Griffin hopes that he could be a full-time solution.

“Ultimately, I’d like to be here for the rest of my career,” Griffin said. “Like I said, I’ve grown up in South Beloit and I know a lot of people in South Beloit. My father is a fire inspector in the City of South Beloit Fire Department. So, I have a lot of ties here in the City of South Beloit and I would be honored if they would allow me to be a long term fire chief here.”

City of Beloit leaders are expected to finalize the deal on Wednesday.