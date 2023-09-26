SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested in Pennslyvania in connection to a July 2021 shooting in Beloit.

According to South Beloit Police, on July 24th, 2021, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of The Wheel, at 529 Blackhawk Blvd.

There, they learned that a suspect have fired at least 10 shots at an occupied vehicle, striking a female victim in the head.

Sylvia Trammell, of Rockford, was identified as the suspect.

On September 21st, 2023, Trammell was arrested near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by the US Marshals Service.

She is currently awaiting extradition to Illinois.

According to Winnebago County court records, Trammell faces charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and 2 counts of Discharge of a Firearm at at Occupied Vehicle.