South Beloit teachers go on parade in support of students

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Some South Beloit teachers and staff took part in a car parade on Friday.

Dozens of cars started at the South Beloit High School, with teachers waiving signs reading, “SoBos United” and “Stay Strong,” along with teachers that read “I Miss You.”

“We’re a very tight knit group,” said Riverview Elementary special education teacher Taylor Anderson. “It’s a small school district, so, to see our friends and when we go out and see our students, it’s going to be really exciting, and hopefully it brings some joy to those that have been down, and just to remind them that we’re all here for one another, through this hard time.”

South Beloit Police helped escort the parade through town.

