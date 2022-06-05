SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit will swear in a new mayor on Monday night.

Former Mayor Ted Rehl retired at the end of May. By ordinance, the Commissioner of Accounts and Finance will take his place. That is Tom Fitzgerald. Courtney Prentice will be sworn in to take over his job.

Jason Griffin will also officially become South Beloit’s next fire chief. He is also a deputy chief for Beloit. The two cities partnered together last week and agreed to have Griffin serve as chief part time for South Beloit.