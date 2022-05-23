SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit woman has been arrested for distributing narcotics.

The South Beloit Police Department began an investigation into illegal drug sales happening in the 600 block of Lathrop Ter back in February, according to the department. An investigation resulted in Ashlyn Jamerson, 34, being named the suspect. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area and found further evidence of narcotics distribution.

Jamerson was arrested and charged with four counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. She is currently in custody in Rock County, Wisconsin, and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.