South Beloit woman entertains neighbors by dressing up in costumes to get the mail

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Sondra DeWitt is spending her stay-at-home time by entertaining her neighbors, dressing up as famous characters while she gets her mail.

Sondra has been posting the videos to her Facebook page.

In them, she has visited her mailbox as wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Darth Vader, Pee Wee Herman, and Buddy from the movie “Elf”.

What creative things have you been doing to pass your time during Illinois’ coronavirus shutdown?

