ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit woman has been convicted of helping her son, who was charged with sexual exploitation of minors, flee to Canada.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Patricia Werschin, 56, created fake identification documents to allow her son, Adrian Peters, to travel with other co-conspirators to the Canadian border in June 2016.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Peters was charged in July 2015 and was on house arrest.

On June 28th, 2016, Werschin used the pretext of a doctor’s appointment to get Peters out of the house, and dropped him off at Rock Cut State Park where her unnamed co-conspirator drove him to the Canadian border.

Peters then crossed the border on foot, but the co-conspirator was stopped by Border Patrol and confessed the plan, enabling law enforcement to apprehend Peters the following day.

Once Werschin learned that her plan had been found out, she fled South Beloit and traveled to Mexico, authorities said.

She was convicted Friday on charges of Bail-Jumping Conspiracy.

She faces up to 5 years in prison at her sentencing on June 16th, 2023.

Peters was found guilty of enticing seven minors, between 14 and 17 years old, to appear in sexually explicit videos, and was sentenced to 26 years in prison.